Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross

14-11-2019

On November 14, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Belarus, Moldova and the Russian Federation, Ikhtiyar Aslanov.

The officials acknowledged the high level of cooperation and discussed possible directions of mutually beneficial collaboration and exchanged views regarding prospects for constructive interaction between the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the ICRC.

Interlocutors focused on 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent to be held in Geneva on December 9–12, 2019.



