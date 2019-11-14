Forty nets for omul and one for poacher. Decriminalization of fishing industry in Baikal Area

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with officers of the economic security and anti-corruption units, blocked a channel for illegal fishing, processing and sale of Baikal omul.

The Police stopped a car on the Khuzhir-Elantsy-Irkutsk highway, in the trunk of which more than 400 fishes were found. An examination showed that the driver had been transporting frozen omul, allegedly illegally obtained in the territory of the Baikal National Park in the waters of the Baikal Lake.

It should be noted that from October 1, 2017, in order to preserve the endemic population, omul extraction was prohibited by the fishing rules of the Baikal fishery basin.

Based on this fact the investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 256 of the RF Criminal Code. The damage from his illegal activities exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspect was identified and detained. In respect of him, a measure of procedural coercion was applied in the form of an obligation to appear at the police.30 searches were carried out simultaneously by operatives and investigators in several areas of the Angara Area. In the workshops, warehouses, as well as in several markets of the regional center, 700 kilograms of fresh, smoked and salted fish were found, as well as 160 kilograms of caviar ready for sale. In the Olkhonsky District, at the place of residence of the defendant, more than 40 nets, motors and a boat were found that were of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

Further measures are being taken to decriminalize the fishing industry in the Baikal Area,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI