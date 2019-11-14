Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections announce press conference on results of monitoring parliamentary elections

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/95011

The nation-wide domestic non-partisan election observation campaign “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections” will hold a press conference on the results of monitoring the elections of members of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the seventh convocation. The event will take place at 12 a.m., November 18 at Manastyrski Hotel in Minsk.

The press conference will be conducted by the campaign coordinators Aleh Hulak of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and Uladzimir Labkovich of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”.

Venue: conference room of Manastyrski Hotel (Sts. Cyril and Methodius, 6).

Time: November 18, 12 a.m.

For more information, please contact us by e-mail: elections2019@spring96.org or by phone: +375 17 394 6311.

“Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections” is a joint initiative of the HRC “Viasna” and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee aiming to assess the electoral process from the viewpoint of Belarusian electoral legislation and international standards of free and democratic elections, and to inform the Belarusian public and the international community about the election campaign and the results of monitoring.

