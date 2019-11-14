Inflation review. October 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

In October 2019, the annual increase in consumer prices remained at the level of the previous month and amounted to 5.3%.

Relative to September, consumer prices in October 2019 grew by 0.5%.

Growth of consumer prices(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Dynamics of consumer prices(on a year-on-year basis)

Core inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Administratively regulated prices and tariffs(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Seasonal prices (for fruits and vegetables)(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Aggregated indicator of the trend inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

General characteristics of changes in the consumer prices

In October 2019, a slowdown in annual core inflation, as well as regulated prices and tariffs, compensated the accelerated rise in prices for fruits and vegetables.

Core inflation continued to slow down in annual terms and totaled 4% in October 2019 (4.3% in September 2019). This was facilitated by stabilization of the price situation in the market for meat products, as well as other food products, in the production of which grain processing products are used.

The aggregate trend inflation indicator in October 2019 also showed a deceleration in annual terms and accounted for 3.9% (4.2% a month earlier). The average consumer price growth rate in October 2019 remained at 4%.

The annual growth rate of regulated prices and tariffs in October 2019 declined by 0.2 percentage points to 7.6%. This is mainly due to the less intense dynamics of fuel prices in the current year. Thus, the annual growth in prices for gasoline and diesel fuel fell from 15% to 12.8% in October 2019. However, with the beginning of the heating season, an increase in the cost of housing and communal services was observed.

The growth in prices for fruits and vegetables in October 2019 accelerated by 7.2 percentage points to 16.2% in annual terms, due to the corresponding dynamics of most types of fruits (bananas, apples and citrus fruits) and certain types of vegetables (fresh tomatoes, garlic, onion).

