Institutional Investor and Moscow Exchange award best investor relations professionals in Russia

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 13 November 2019 Institutional Investor Magazine Research and Moscow Exchange awarded the best companies and investor relations professionals in Russia based on the annual global Extel survey of portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.Equities research firm Extel was acquired by Institutional Investor in 2018. Its perception and ranking research sets the industry standard and is recognised globally for excellence and quality performance assessment in investor relations. Participants in the survey included more than 180 individuals from 89 funds and investment banks across the globe.Awards were presented in six categories. The winners are:

Best Chief Financial Officer: Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Best Investor Relations Officer: Alexander Nazarov, Head of Investor Relations, NOVATEK

Best Investor Relations Team, Large Cap company: Sberbank

Best Investor Relations Team, Medium Cap company: Tinkoff Bank

Best Investor Relations Team, Small Cap company: Aeroflot

VTB Bank was named most improved Russian company in the field of investor relations.

Background:For more than 50 years, Institutional Investor has built its reputation on providing award-winning editorial for the world’s most influential decision makers in global asset management and banking. This prestigious audience relies on Institutional Investor to provide in-depth coverage of the people and events impacting the world’s economy and all facets of institutional asset management. The integrity of Institutional Investor’s research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured. The recent acquisition of Extel has allowed the publication to expand its research offering, which now includes perception studies for corporates, market research and information analysis.

