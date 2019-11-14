Investigative bodies of Ministry of Internal Affairs for Komi Republic completed criminal investigation against former head of two management companies

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic completed the investigation of a criminal case against the head of two management companies, accused of abuse of authority (part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

During the investigation, it was found that between 2013 and 2014, the defendant, being the director of a management company, concluded agreements with resource-supplying organizations for the provision of utility services to owners of premises in multi-apartment residential buildings located in the city of Syktyvkar. For that period, resource-supplying organizations issued invoices to the management company for payment of housing and communal services totaling more than 24.6 million rubles. At the same time, consumers paid utility bills by transferring more than 15 million rubles to the account of the management company. However, the funds did not reach the service providers in full. The management company underpaid them more than 11.5 million rubles. The investigation established that the defendant had sent a part of the money received from consumers not for paying bills from resource-supplying organizations, but transferred it to accounts, including those of affiliated legal entities, where the defendant was one of the top managers.

According to a similar scheme, another crime was committed between 2016 and 2017. By transferring a part of the funds received from consumers of public utilities to the accounts of certain entities, including affiliated legal entities, the defendant caused a damage to the resource supplying organizations to a total amount of over 40 million rubles. The total damage exceeded 50 million rubles.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

