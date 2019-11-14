Meeting with BRICS Business Council members and New Development Bank management

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Brazilian capital.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Bolsonaro, President Xi Jinping, President Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Modi,

Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen,

Meetings between the BRICS heads of state and governments and the Business Council have become a good tradition. They represent a useful format of direct communication between the leaders of the Five and the business community. I consider it quite logical that Brazil’s chairmanship also invited the management of the New Development Bank, which was established five years ago within the BRICS framework and has successfully moved beyond the creation stage; the bank, which has been efficient in investment and lending, has become a key international financial institution.

We listened to the remarks of the bank’s president, Mr Kamath, with great interest, and I think the work of the NDB, its executives, the entire management team and regional offices deserve good marks. I believe that my colleagues will agree that Mr Kamath has done a lot to make bank’s operation what it currently is – successful.

To be continued.

MIL OSI