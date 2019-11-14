Police officers detained bank executives suspected of embezzlement

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Rostov Region, with the participation of the regional FSB, detained the former chairman of the board and head of the security service of a commercial bank suspected of embezzlement of funds of the credit institution totaling more than one billion rubles.

In the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, it was established that the offenders, knowing the information about the upcoming revocation of the license from the bank, were actively involved in attracting depositors’ funds and their subsequent withdrawal from the bank by issuing obviously bad loans. The bank was part of one of the largest construction holdings in St. Petersburg. The stolen funds were used to finance a group of companies in that holding.

During searches made in the territory of St. Petersburg, the Leningrad and Pskov regions, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, accounting documents, computer equipment, electronic storage media, draft records, money and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were found and seized.

In respect of one of the suspects, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, the second was placed under house arrest.

Operative-search measures and investigative actions are carried out aimed at identifying all persons involved in the commission of the crime, as well as establishing new episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

