Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of November 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/07/2019
01/09/2019
01/10/2019
01/11/2019
Net foreign assets
13,473.7
15,138.4
17,245.3
16,819.2
17,347.6
Claims on nonresidents
15,183.2
17,544.6
19,571.6
19,125.6
19,702.1
Monetary gold*
4,085.0
5,464.4
5,983.9
5,795.5
5,834.0
Foreign currency
93.0
87.2
87.0
85.0
85.7
Deposits
9,280.2
9,389.9
10,940.0
12,628.1
11,507.0
Securities other than shares
548.7
460.7
487.3
478.1
487.6
Loans
1,176.4
2,142.4
2,073.3
138.8
1,787.7
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to nonresidents
1,709.5
2,406.2
2,326.3
2,306.4
2,354.6
Deposits
103.5
100.8
128.3
130.4
157.3
Loans
1,203.9
990.0
869.6
866.0
891.3
Securities other than shares
401.9
266.5
265.9
259.9
262.0
Other**
0.2
1,048.9
1,062.5
1,050.2
1,043.9
Net claims on general government
-12,769.5
-12,549.8
-13,335.7
-12,669.2
-13,630.4
Claims on general government
340.1
308.1
308.2
307.6
307.7
Securities other than shares
340.1
308.0
308.1
307.6
307.6
Other claims
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
13,109.6
12,857.9
13,644.0
12,976.8
13,938.1
Deposits
13,109.6
12,857.4
13,643.8
12,976.3
13,938.0
Other liabilities
0.0
0.5
0.2
0.5
0.1
Claims on other depository corporations
917.2
214.1
171.4
196.1
194.2
Claims on other sectors
1,412.3
1,374.6
1,362.7
1,346.6
1,333.9
Claims on other financial organizations
1,268.9
1,218.8
1,206.5
1,190.3
1,177.6
Claims on public nonfinancial organizations
136.5
148.7
149.2
149.3
149.4
Claims on other nonfinancial organizations
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Claims on natural persons
0.5
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.5
Monetary base
8,623.9
8,342.2
8,302.2
8,856.1
8,507.1
Cash in circulation
2,991.6
3,243.1
3,379.8
3,421.0
3,415.6
Cash in other depository corporations’ offices
746.6
763.7
810.5
811.0
808.9
Required reserves
4,093.1
4,178.4
3,902.5
4,221.7
4,003.7
Other depository corporations’ deposits
788.5
152.7
205.5
398.3
274.9
Other sectors’ deposits
4.1
4.2
3.9
4.1
4.1
Securities other than shares included in Broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other liabilities to other depository corporations
1,664.9
2,544.4
3,247.8
3,096.1
2,887.4
Deposits
7.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial derivatives
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
1,657.9
2,544.4
3,247.8
3,096.1
2,887.4
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money
1,444.9
1,407.5
1,458.2
1,443.1
1,453.9
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money
198.5
329.5
437.1
517.3
576.3
Shares and other equity
-8,569.4
-8,227.0
-7,823.3
-8,026.0
-7,981.1
Other items (net)
-329.0
-219.3
-178.4
-193.7
-198.4
Other liabilities
8,938.1
8,010.1
7,714.4
7,638.4
7,514.7
Other assets
9,267.1
8,229.5
7,892.8
7,832.1
7,713.1
* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.
** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.