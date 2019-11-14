Three Muscovites are accused of organizing synthetic drug producing lab in Ryazan Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region completed the investigation and sent to court the criminal case against three residents of the city of Moscow accused of organizing a laboratory for the production of various types of synthetic drugs.

In February 2019, a clandestine drug laboratory was liquidated by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region with the power support of the special-purpose unit “Grom” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region.

During the investigation, it was found that at the end of 2018, the offenders bought a part of a former shipyard located near the city of Kasimov on a peninsula in the waters of the Oka River, the territory of which could be entered only via an impassable road. In the abandoned premises, modern chemical equipment for the production of narcotic drugs was installed.

According to investigators, the laboratory’s productivity ranged from 10 to 20 kilograms of amphetamine and mephedrone per week, the manufactured drugs were distributed in large batches through the shadow segment of the Internet through caches made in various regions of Russia.

As a result of the special operation to liquidate the laboratory, three residents of the capital were detained. Over 20 kilograms of drugs ready for sale, as well as equipment for their manufacture, 65 kilograms of drug-containing liquid, precursors, and chemical reagents were found and seized in the laboratory.

Placement to custody for the period of the investigation was selected as the preventive measure against the defendants.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region sent to court the criminal case under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which provides for a punishment of imprisonment for up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

