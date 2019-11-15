Deception with Prepayment: 75 citizens became victims of two fraudsters in fake transactions of buying cars and real estate

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region completed the preliminary criminal investigation charging a 42-year-old citizen of one of the neighboring countries with committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant in the period from 2011 to 2013, together with his 40-year-old brother, entered into agreements with 75 Russian citizens on the provision of intermediary services in the purchase of vehicles and real estate on the condition of mandatory prepayment in the amount of 5 to 20 percent of the cost of purchased property. The funds received were transferred to settlement accounts of controlled legal entities, after which the offenders fled. According to the preliminary Information, the damage suffered by the victims exceeded 11 million rubles.

The illegal activities were stopped by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region. One of the suspects was detained. The court sentenced him to 4 years of imprisonment. In 2017 his accomplice, at the request of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels and was detained in Poland.

In May 2019, the wanted person was delivered to Russia. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the criminal case against the defendant accused of fraud has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of Voronezh for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

