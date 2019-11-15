Fraud suspects earned over 300 million rubles in loan scams and became defendants in criminal case

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region in cooperation with the regional prosecutor’s office suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud.

According to available information, a previously convicted local resident organized and involved her acquaintances in illegal activities. The offenders issued loans in the amount of one to three million rubles to residents of the Volgograd Region, as well as the Southern and Northern Caucasian federal districts. They gave a small part of the money to the borrower, and took the rest for themselves. During the first months, the suspects created the appearance of paying off their obligations on the account of the money received from newly concluded loans. After two to three months, payments to banks were ceased. It was established that loan obligations were documented for more than 600 people. The preliminary amount of the damage exceeded 300 million rubles. With the stolen funds, the group members purchased commercial real estate, luxury apartments and expensive cars.

As a result of operative-investigative activities the police detained the leader and an active participant of the organized group. Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region initiated a criminal case against the detainees on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The applied to them preventive measure is an obligation to appear at the Police.

During searches of the places of residence and work places of the defendants, credit agreements, money, electronic storage media, bank cards, cell phones and documentation of evidentiary significance for the criminal case were seized.

In addition, the involvement of another 14 people in the illegal scheme is being checked. The investigation does not exclude a possibility that there may be bank employees among them.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

