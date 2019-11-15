Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

15 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to participants and guests of the Dazhynki 2019 regional harvest festival in Mogilev.

“Since the dawn of time, the most responsible, conscientious and wise people on the earth have been working in agriculture, passing on traditions to their descendants. I would like to thank everyone who has grown and gathered our harvest – the most valuable ‘Belarusian gold’, who has provided the country with vegetables, meat and milk,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that the agricultural products of the eastern region of the country are sold to dozens of countries. The potential of that land has been hailed by major domestic and international producers.

“I am convinced that Mogilev Oblast is capable of achieving all the goals set in the agro-industrial sector. The main resource of the region is its residents, whose diligence and strength of spirit are always aimed at the benefit of Belarus,” the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished farmers and their loved ones strong health, peace, wellbeing and good luck in their future endeavors.

