In Kaluga Region, citizen of one of neighboring countries accused of series of property crimes will appear before court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigation unit completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the fact of a series of property crimes.

According to investigators, in 2018, a citizen of one of the neighboring republics, born in 1965, offered a local resident assistance in solving family problems by removing a curse. The suspect agreed with the potential client on a personal meeting. The so-called “rites” were carried out in the victim’s car. After some time, the defendant asked the victim to transfer money and valuable property to her for ensuring a positive result. Realizing that she had managed to win the confidence of the client, the citizen decided to steal the wrapped in a scarf valuables belonging to the local resident. Taking advantage of the fact that the victim left the things unattended for several minutes, she quickly changed the contents in the headscarf, taking away all the money and jewelry and replacing them with “joke banknotes”, tied the headscarf back, and then returned it to the owner. Having received the desired items, the defendant ceased to get in touch. The caused damage amounted to more than 287 thousand rubles.

After some time, the defendant decided to get rich again. A woman from Kaluga became the victim of the illegal actions. Using the impressionability of the interlocutor, the defendant informed the stranger about the curse imposed on her and offered her help.

To perform the “rite”, she asked to give her cash and gold jewelry. When performing various manipulations, the woman, taking advantage of the inattentiveness of the owner of jewelry and cash, replaced them with replicas of 100 US dollar banknotes.

At the same time, the women agreed that the next day they needed to meet again at the appointed place to thank the “healer” for the “rite”. However, at the appointed time, the “specialist in removing the curse” did not show up. Realizing that she had become a victim of a fraudster, the woman turned to the police. The total damage amounted to more than 1 million rubles.

The defendant disposed of the stolen property at her discretion, namely: spent a part of the money on foodstuffs, used a certain amount to offset her debt obligations, and sold gold jewelry to unknown people on the streets of the regional center.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

