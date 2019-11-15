In Orenburg Region, police suppressed the fact of commercial bribery

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During the operational-search activities, officers of the Administration for of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region together with the FSB of Russia Department for the Orenburg Region suppressed the fact of illegal receipt of funds by an official of a non-governmental commercial organization.

It was established that a 67-year-old resident of Orenburg, holding the position of president of a non-governmental non-profit organization, received money in the amount of 450 thousand rubles as a commercial bribe for including a citizen in the list of applicants for passing the qualification exam, unhindered and positive passing of the specified exam, and subsequent obtaining of the lawyer status.

On this fact the investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 7 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Commercial bribery”. This article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to nine years.

