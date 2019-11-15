Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, October 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2018

January – december 2018

2019

January

October

January

March

June

September

October

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

5.75

6.35

6.61

6.97

7.74

7.71

7.16

7.13

over 1 year

7.37

7.69

7.40

8.35

8.74

10.60

7.80

9.49

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.18

0.26

0.19

0.64

0.36

0.23

0.96

up to 1 year

6.63

8.74

8.20

8.72

8.82

9.03

8.79

8.89

over 1 year

10.00

10.94

11.13

11.85

12.21

12.62

12.06

12.04

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.62

11.19

11.30

11.13

11.21

11.34

11.15

11.13

over 1 year

11.41

10.52

10.61

10.78

10.46

10.77

10.30

10.57

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.61

8.53

9.03

9.13

9.55

9.33

8.62

8.53

over 1 year

11.42

11.20

11.32

10.89

11.44

11.75

10.90

10.76

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.10

0.12

0.20

0.20

–

–

–

up to 1 year

1.62

0.95

1.20

0.98

1.59

1.05

1.11

1.10

over 1 year

1.86

1.27

1.43

1.61

1.65

0.75

0.97

1.56

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.67

0.68

0.65

0.76

0.79

0.77

0.59

0.42

over 1 year

1.62

1.68

1.64

2.23

2.36

2.36

1.72

1.53

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.23

4.85

4.68

4.28

4.26

4.42

4.66

4.81

over 1 year

6.29

5.30

5.82

6.05

5.34

5.40

5.05

4.57

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

