Logging company leadership are accused of committing economic crimes in Irkutsk Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the Irkutsk region, an investigation has been completed into a criminal case against three men accused of evasion of company taxes and embezzlement of budget funds.

The operation aimed at suppressing facts of tax evasion on especially large scale was carried out in autumn of 2016 by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region in cooperation with the investigating authorities of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Irkutsk Region.

According to investigators, the 46-year-old head of a commercial organization with his agents, in 2015 concluded a series of transactions with fictitious companies that did not provide any services and did not deliver goods to the customer. After that the alleged offenders knowingly entered into their tax statement false information on the amount of expenses for payment of goods, and also made a number of other illegal financial transactions. Thus, the defendants did not pay a tax to the budget of the Russian Federation in an especially large amount exceeding in total 200 million rubles.

In addition, the defendants entered into fictitious transactions for the supply and processing of wood, thereby being able to steal about 16 million rubles from the country’s budget. The suppression of the organization’s illegal activities prevented the unjustified refund of VAT in the amount of 2 million rubles.

To collect the evidence base, the police and investigators conducted 12 searches in Irkutsk and Zheleznogorsk-Ilimsky. As part of the preliminary investigation, more than 20 examinations were carried out, including financial, economic and handwriting ones.

At present, the prosecutor has approved the indictment and the criminal case initiated on the grounds of crimes provided for in part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, in part 3, 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for ten crimes, and also in part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The materials have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI