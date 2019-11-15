Meeting with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Bolsonaro JairPresident of Brazil (retranslated): Good afternoon, Mr President,

I am delighted to welcome you to Brazil.

It is one more opportunity to meet with you and a good opportunity for our countries to move forward in many spheres.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

First of all, I would like to thank you for the excellent way our work has been organised with our colleagues and for your hospitality.

We see Brazil as an important strategic partner. In 2018, we marked the 190th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Brazil accounts for over 30 percent of Russia’s trade with Latin America, or $5 billion as of last year.

Our producers meet 100 percent of Brazil’s needs for titanium and 17 percent when it comes to potassium fertiliser. Russia’s accumulated investments in Brazil are estimated at some $1.5 billion, most of which is in the field of hydrocarbon production, power generation, the storage and processing of agricultural products, and port infrastructure.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is working with its partners in Brazil to create a Russia-Brazil investment platform. There is good potential in the field of space navigation.

The Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on Cooperation is co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Russia and the Vice-President of Brazil. We hope that all our cooperation institutions will resume operating after the new bodies of power are formed and start working in Brazil.

We expect the first Minister of Citizenship to visit Russia soon, and the Vice-President will chair the commission’s meeting next year.

Thank you.

