Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Francisco de Assis da Cruz Feitosa was born in Brazil into a Catholic family, and converted to Orthodoxy in 1994 together with his wife. In 2014, he was ordained as a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church by Bishop Leonid of Argentina and South America.

The Church of Our Lady the Odigitria was built in Brasilia a few years ago through the efforts of Father Francisco.

