Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15-11-2019

On November 15, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Chair of the Executive Committee — the Executive Secretary of the CIS, Head of the CIS Election Observation Mission in our cointry, Sergei Lebedev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the CIS international observation of the current parliamentary elections, as well as the cooperation within the CIS.

