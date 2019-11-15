President of the Republic of Poland / News / President appoints new gov’t under Mateusz Morawiecki

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Friday, 15 November 2019

President appoints new gov’t under Mateusz Morawiecki

President Andrzej Duda appointed Poland’s new government under to-date PM Mateusz Morawiecki in a Friday ceremony at Warsaw’s Presidential Palace. In his address to the ministers, Andrzej Duda said their service benefited society and the Polish state.

Andrzej Duda observed that most of the Friday-appointed ministers came from the previous government line-up, and said that made them “well-tested” in public service.

“For the most part you are already well-tested (…) in service for the country, in service for your fellow citizens, for our people and the Polish state,” the president said. He also congratulated the new government and said he knew its work entailed numerous difficulties.

