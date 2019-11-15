President of the Republic of Poland / News / President decorates foreign and diplomatic service members

Source: Republic of Poland in English

On the day before Foreign Service Day, Poland’s national holiday for diplomats which falls on Friday November 16, President Andrzej Duda awarded distinctions to members of the foreign and diplomatic service at a ceremony in Warsaw’s Presidential Palace.

Andrzej Duda reminded those gathered that Foreign Service Day is celebrated on November 16 as that was the day in 1918 on which inter-war independence hero Marshal Jozef Pilsudski sent a message to the world’s heads of state informing that Poland was reborn and had returned to the map of Europe.

“Thank you for your contribution in building Polish potential on the international arena, for strengthening Poland’s image, for everything you do in your daily service and work for the Republic,” Andrzej Duda said to the recipients of state distinctions. “I am very, very grateful.”

Andrzej Duda went on to say that he wanted Poland to be accepted into the G20 group of leading economies as well as other global bodies, and that he wanted Poland to be a country that would always be there for Poles in need. “Then people will say that Poland is a good country,” he said. “Only then will they say it, if it protects their interests abroad.”

The president thanked diplomats for their support of the Three Seas Initiative, which groups the 12 countries between the Adriatic, Black and Baltic Seas. “It is a message that firstly we can manage to cooperate with each other, secondly that we see things mutually and thirdly that we understand our common situation, which also comes from historical legacy,” Duda said. “Fourthly, that we are in the European Union not only for ourselves (…) we understand that we are also there for each other mutually and for others.”

“We want to go further,” Andrzej Duda continued. “Yes, we want to. We want to be accepted into the G20, we want to be accepted into other bodies that are in the world today.”

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz stated that the next task for Polish diplomacy is further strengthening Poland’s security on the basis of cooperation with the United States and NATO members. He gave his assurance that Poland will also be active on global forums and pointed out that on January 1, 2020, Poland will commence a three-year term on the UN Human Rights Council. (PAP)

MIL OSI