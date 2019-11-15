Results of monitoring of credit institutions’ maximum interest rates (15.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Results of monitoring of credit institutions’ maximum interest rates

The November 2019 results of the monitoring of the maximum interest rates on deposits in Russian rubles of the top ten credit institutions1 attracting the largest amount of household deposits are as follows:

The first ten days of November — 6.17%;

Data on the dynamics of monitoring results are available in the Banking Sector / Credit Institutions Performance subsection of the Statistics section on the Bank of Russia website.

1 PJSC SBERBANK (1481) — www.sberbank.ru, PJSC SOVCOMBANK (963) — sovcombank.ru, VTB Bank (PJSC) (1000) — www.vtb.ru, JSC RAIFFEISENBANK (3292) — www.raiffeisen.ru, Bank GPB (JSC) (354) — www.gazprombank.ru, PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (1978) — mkb.ru, JSC ALFA-BANK (1326) — alfabank.ru, PJSC BANK FC OTKRITIE (2209) — www.open.ru, PJSC PROMSVYAZBANK (3251) — www.psbank.ru, JSC ROSSELKHOZBANK (3349) — www.rshb.ru. The monitoring was conducted by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Support Department using the information provided by the said websites. The published values are indicative.

