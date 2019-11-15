“Sonya the Golden Hand” and her 24 bracelets. Police stopped illegal trafficking in natural gold by stopping a car for inspection

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Churapchinsky District, together with Traffic Police inspectors from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) stopped a foreign-made car at the 187th kilometer of the ‘Kolyma’ federal highway.

During a personal search of passengers, the police found 24 handicraft yellow metal bracelets put on the woman’s hands. The examination confirmed that they were made of natural gold with a total weight of about 2.5 kilograms, worth about 7.5 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, it was established that a resident of the Magadan Region had planned to transport natural gold to the south of Russia for further sale.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Part 1 of Art. 191 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

