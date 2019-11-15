Sustainability indices by Moscow Exchange and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs awarded ISAR Honours 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Two sustainability indices calculated by Moscow Exchange and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) – the Responsibility and Transparency Index and the Sustainability Vector Index – have been awarded ISAR Honours 2019. The ISAR Honours were unveiled at the 36th meeting of the Standing Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting (ISAR) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ISAR Honours were established in 2018 to promote best national and international practice for sustainable development and reporting, and to support efforts to enhance the quality and comparability of companies’ reporting on sustainability issues and on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ISAR is coordinated by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

At present, 22 leading companies in terms of ESG disclosure are included in the Responsibility and Transparency index. The Vector of Sustainability index includes 15 that show the best progress in terms of ESG compared to the previous year. The composition of the index is reviewed annually on the basis of an assessment carried out annually by the RSPP of the largest Russian companies’ public disclosure. Index values are published on the websites of Moscow Exchange and RSPP, as well as through news agencies on a daily basis.

MIL OSI