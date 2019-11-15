The National Bank Determined the List of Systemically Important Banks for 2020 (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus determined the List of Systemically Important Banks for 2020.

The Group of Systemic Importance I includes JSC “JSSB Belarusbank”, JSC “Belagroprombank”, Belgazprombank, BPS-Sberbank, “Priorbank” JSC, Bank BelVEB OJSC, and “Belinvestbank” JSC.

The Group of Systemic Importance II involves Alfa-Bank, CJSC VTB Bank (Belarus), JSC “MTBank”, “Bank Dabrabyt” JSC, and OJSC “Paritetbank”.

The banks were attributed to the systemically important ones on the basis of the aggregated assessment of their systemic importance by such indicators as the scope of the banks’ activities, its interrelation with the resident banks, importance to the economy, and interrelation with non-residents. The above-mentioned indicators were calculated in line with Instructions on the Procedures for Determining Systemically Important Banks and Non-bank Financial Institutions approved by Resolution of the Board of the National Bank No.180 dated May 18, 2017.

During 2020, the banks classified as systemically important should ensure the compliance with the regulatory capital adequacy ratios, the value of which is determined by taking into account the buffer of systemic significance. In addition, at the above-mentioned banks the board of directors (supervisory board) should establish a committee on remuneration from among its members and the bank’s employees headed by an independent director.

