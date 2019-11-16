Ambassador of Belarus V.Beskosty meets the Chairman of the Assembly of Turkmenistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 16, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Vyacheslav Beskosty, met with the Chairman of the Assembly of Turkmenistan, Gulshat Mammedova.

During the meeting V.Beskosty and G.Mammedova discussed the prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan, including the interaction of parliamentarians on international platforms.

The parties paid special attention to the need for a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Republic of Belarus and Turkmenistan.

