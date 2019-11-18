Ambassador of Belarus S.Terentiev meets the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 17, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, held a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt, Khaled Attef Abd El-Ghafar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation in higher education, as well as the issues of improving the legal framework in this field. The interlocutors confirmed their readiness to sign in the near future the Executive Program between the governments of the Republic of Belarus and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of higher and postgraduate education.

A special attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming visit of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt, Khaled Attef Abd El-Ghafar, to Belarus, scheduled for early 2020.

