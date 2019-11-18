Greetings on anniversary of Vympel state design bureau

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Vympel design bureau is rightfully considered one of the world leaders in the development and production of high-precision aviation weapons. Through the diligent work of many generations, its engineers have made a considerable contribution to the development of the Russian industry and science, and to maintaining the country’s defence capability and national security.

I am certain that the company’s adherence to professional traditions, its remarkable personnel potential and its impressive manufacturing and test facilities will help you to further effectively complete critical tasks and produce competitive military equipment both for the Russian Armed Forces and for export.”

* * *

Aircraft weapons developed by Vympel are used on MiG, Su, Yak, Tu, Il, Be, Mi, and Ka aircraft and helicopters. The enterprise has developed and introduced over 200 different models of military equipment and their modifications. More than 50 military products developed by Vympel are used in over 30 countries.

MIL OSI