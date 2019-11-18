Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in the expansion of the interstate dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman on the principles of trust and mutual understanding.

“I am convinced that the enhancement of Belarus-Oman relations across the board will benefit people of both countries,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman strong health and fulfillment of all plans. He also wished people of Oman peace and wellbeing.

