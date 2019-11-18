In Trans-Baikal Territory, criminals were convicted for illegal transfer of precious metals across border

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Trans-Baikal District Court found two citizens of the Russian Federation guilty of an offense under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The criminal case on this fact was investigated by officers of the investigative unit of the Trans-Baikal Linear Administration on transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on transport.

During the investigation, the transport police found that in August 2018, when crossing the border, during customs control, three bars of precious metal weighing 783.94 grams were found and seized from two citizens of Russia. The attackers distributed among themselves the gold-bars packed in insulating tape, two bars were hidden in underwear, one bar was hidden in a wallet.

An examination of the bars established the presence in their composition of chemically pure gold with the estimated mass of 632.2 grams, worth more than 1.5 million rubles. The suspects fully admitted their guilt.

The court sentenced the defendants to imprisonment of 4 years with a fine of 150,000 rubles, with a suspension period of 4 years, and to imprisonment of 3 years 6 months with a fine of 80,000 rubles, with a suspension period of 3 years 6 months, respectively.

