MIA of Russia officers suppressed activities of organized group of pseudo- realtors who stole citizens’ money on pretext of renting out housing

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the republics of Chuvashia, Mari-El, and also from Moscow, detained pseudo-realtors engaged in stealing citizens’ money on the pretext of housing renting-out.

A resident of Chuvashia stated to the police, that she had tried to rent a house in the city of Cheboksary through a free ads website. After the transfer of 5 thousand rubles to the bank account number dictated to her by the offenders, the meeting with the “mistress” of the apartment still did not take place. Subsequently, the phone number turned to be blocked.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was established that the inter-regional group was created in October 2018 by a 25-year-old resident of Kazan. For several months, the accomplices, through the Internet resources offered their victims assistance in renting apartments and private houses, received money from them, but did not fulfill their obligations.

According to available information, the daily total income of the group members was about 600 thousand rubles. As a result of illegal activities, more than a thousand people suffered – those were residents of the Smolensk Region, as well as the republics of Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, North Ossetia-Alania, Karachay-Cherkessia and Mari-El.

During searches in the offices of pseudo-realtors, computers, cell phones and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained 10 people. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the alleged organizer of the group. The remaining 8 participants – call center employees, owners of premises, managers – have signed on their own recognizance and proper behavior, and a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions was chosen with respect to another person involved,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

