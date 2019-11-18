Police officers from Stavropol Territory evacuated mountain climber from altitude of more than three thousand meters

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Fighters of the special purpose unit “Grom” of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory rescued a mountain climber from the Krasnodar Territory, who had fallen down while ascending the Kara-Jash pass.

Police officers were taking part in the ten-day regional qualification mountaineering competitions “Golden Autumn – 2019”, which took place in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

On the third day of the competition, a rock-fall occurred in the alpine area near the village of Arkhyz at an altitude of more than three thousand meters, as a result of which two participants fell down while ascending their route. One of them was seriously injured and could not move independently. As it turned out later, the man had a calcaneus fracture, ligament rupture and shoulder damage.

Four members of the special force detachment were close to the scene and immediately came to the rescue of climbers who had fallen down. They provided first aid to the victim. From improvised means, the police built a stretcher, with which, for five hours, in difficult mountainous conditions, they carried the victim down to an altitude of about one thousand meters.

The victim was taken to a medical institution, where he received the necessary assistance. At the moment his life and health are out of danger.

Thanks to the professionalism and efficiency of the police, as well as their competent and resolute actions in an extreme situation, the mountain climber was saved,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

