Resident of Kemerovo Region will appear before court on charges of copyright infringement

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Leninsk-Kuznetsky” completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 27-year-old local resident. He is charged with committing a crime under part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code “Infringement of copyright and related rights”.

In the spring of this year, officers of the division for economic security and combating the corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Leninsk-Kuznetsky” received information that a young man installed illegal software on computers for remuneration. During the operational-search activities, the police found out that for the next client he had installed three counterfeit SW programs. Field investigators detained the offender.

The investigation found that the defendant downloaded from the Internet the programs needed to fulfill customer orders. The amount of damage caused to rights holders was about 1,400,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent for consideration to the Leninsk-Kuznetsky City Court. The Criminal Code article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to six years in prison.

