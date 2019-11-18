Resident of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District-Ugra transferred almost 8 million rubles to fraudsters, wishing to receive compensation for acquired medical device

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the 77-year-old resident of the city turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhnevartovsk, who reported that fraudsters had stolen about 8 million rubles from his accounts.

The victim explained that about a year ago, he purchased in the Internet, a medical device worth 50 thousand rubles. But in the process of using it, he realized that there was no effect from the treatment.

At the same time, about a month ago, an unknown man called the Ugra resident, and introduced himself as an investigator of the Investigative Administration for the city of Moscow. The offender asked whether the victim had bought dietary supplements or health improving devices. After receiving an affirmative answer, the man explained that the accounts of these companies had been arrested by certain police officers and during the investigation it had been established that the use of those medical devices brought no effect, therefore, a compensation was due to all the victims, including the resident of Ugra. He was entitled to 325 thousand rubles.

After that, the scammers called the victim and, under various pretexts of increase in the amount of payment, asked to transfer certain percentage for compensation, which by that time had grown to 5 million rubles. The swindlers claimed that all payments were repayable.

In total, the applicant managed to transfer within a month almost 8 million rubles to the unknown persons.

Currently, investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhnevartovsk has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Measures are being taken to identify and detain the suspects.

