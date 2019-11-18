Solemn ceremony of awarding winner and prize-winners of IX All-Russian contest of Internal Affairs of Russia “People’s Precinct” took place in MIA of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy presented awards to the winner and prize-winners of the All-Russian contest “People’s Precinct”. The ceremony was attended by members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and representatives of the media.

Addressing the participants of the event, Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that police precincts daily solved the problems of the population, helped people find a way out of difficult situations: “The safety of residents, peace in the homes and streets of our cities depend on conscientious precincts. And in the countryside, his work of the sole representative of the government, acquires particular importance”.

The First Deputy-Minister drew attention to the fact that more than three thousand people are now serviced by one precinct officer, and in mega-cities this figure can reach the level of seven thousand people. In addition, in remote regions of Russia, rural areas include dozens, and sometimes hundreds of square kilometers. Annually, precinct police officers solve over 300 thousand crimes, suppress almost three million administrative offenses, and consider more than 13 million citizens’ statements. Also, personnel of this service play a key role in crime prevention and conduct targeted work with more than a million citizens who have violated the law.

In the course of the regional stage of the contest the citizens could vote for their police precinct on the websites of territorial bodies of the Russian MIA. The final vote took place on the official website of the Komsomolskaya Pravda Publishing House. As in the past three years, the UAZ-Patriot SUV provided by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant was awarded to the most popular precinct police officer.

FOR REFERENCE

This year, Senior Lieutenant of Police Denis Kostyrev, police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Teykovsky”, Ivanovo Region, became the winner.

The second place was taken by Major of Police Dmitry Lazarev, police senior precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region.

The third prize-winner of the “People’s Precinct” contest was Senior Lieutenant of Police Maxim Mashentsev, police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Vorkuta of the Komi Republic.

MIL OSI