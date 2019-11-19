Bank of Russia informs about its procurement priorities

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Around 150 current and potential suppliers of the regulator from all over the country took part in the Bank of Russia supplier conference.

‘We need to meet our current and potential suppliers, understand them and track the procurement market trends. It is important that the market should understand our requirements and the vectors of development of the procurement framework within the Bank of Russia’, said Ruslan Vesterovsky, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, in his speech. He also noted that the Bank of Russia’s priorities lie in receiving suppliers’ offers with the optimal ratio of price, quality and timeframes for the provision of services and delivery of goods.

During the conference, the participants received useful and practical information regarding, in particular, the Bank of Russia’s requirements for counterparties and the conditions that must be complied with to become a supplier. In addition, suppliers could participate in a quest on current issues related to the procurement activity of the Bank of Russia.

The conference hosted round-table discussions on principal Bank of Russia procurement categories: IT and software, R&D, consulting, security facilities and equipment, etc.

Open discussion aimed at finding the ways to optimise the interaction between the Bank of Russia and its counterparties began in 2018 when the first conference of suppliers was held. It aroused interest among market participants and became a regular annual event held by the Bank of Russia.

15 November 2019

