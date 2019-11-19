Greetings on opening of 13th International Forum and Exhibition Transport of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Two hundred and ten years ago, when the consolidated transport agency was established in our country, along with the first specialised educational institution, work on the design, construction and operation of communication routes gained a system-wide foundation. Over the years, many generations of scientists, engineers and other transport specialists have made an immense contribution to the development of the national transit system.

I would like to stress that the transport industry’s successful evolution is among the government’s highest priorities. The key objectives include upgrading the transit infrastructure, building major logistic hubs and international trade corridors, designing reliable and safe modes of transportation and optimising management solutions. It is important to integrate innovative technology more actively and use the private-public partnership mechanisms more extensively.

I am confident that the forum and exhibition participants will have a focused, professional and expert-level discussion of these and other relevant issues, and propose new constructive ideas and initiatives that will bolster the competitive powers of the Russian transport industry in the global market.”

