Information about responsible actuary N.N. Kalinin removed from the register (15.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information about responsible actuary N.N. Kalinin removed from the register

On 14 November 2019, the Bank of Russia decided to remove information on Nikolay Nikolaevich Kalinin from the single register of responsible actuaries (entry number 65).

The petition to cancel the responsible actuary attestation of N.N. Kalinin was received from the self-regulatory organisation of actuaries ‘Association Guild of Actuaries’ due to identified violations by N.N. Kalinin of the requirements of Clause 1, Part 2, Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 293-FZ, dated 2 November 2013, ‘On Actuarial Activities in the Russian Federation’ and federal standards of actuarial activity with regard to implementing and disclosing the results of control procedures to verify the completeness and reliability of information which led to a misrepresentation of the adequacy of liabilities formed by an insurance company.

The Bank of Russia found that N.N. Kalinin committed such violations systematically.

The grounds for the exclusion are Clauses 2 and 5, Part 8, Article 7 of the Federal Law No. 293-FZ, dated 2 November 2013, ‘On Actuarial Activities in the Russian Federation’.

15 November 2019

