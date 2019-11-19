Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/10/2018
01/01/2019
01/04/2019
01/07/2019
01/10/2019
Net foreign assets
6.7
4.6
-0.4
-1.3
-1.0
Claims on nonresidents
26.0
22.5
29.3
24.4
23.5
Foreign currency
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
25.9
22.5
29.3
24.4
23.5
Liabilities to nonresidents
19.2
17.9
29.7
25.7
24.6
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
3.4
3.4
3.3
3.2
3.1
Other
15.8
14.5
26.4
22.5
21.4
Net claims on general government
1,161.7
1,186.5
1,124.6
1,265.4
1,274.9
Claims on general government
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2
1,288.8
1,300.3
Securities other than shares
1,201.0
1,211.6
1,145.2
1,288.8
1,300.3
Other loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
39.3
25.0
20.6
23.5
25.4
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other deposits
39.3
25.0
20.6
23.5
25.4
Claims on depository corporations
1,170.1
1,167.5
1,246.3
1,128.8
1,186.9
Сurrency
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.3
Deposits
936.2
929.7
983.8
905.4
956.6
Other claims
233.5
237.7
262.2
223.1
230.1
Claims on other sectors
129.4
129.2
134.2
148.4
148.4
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
129.4
129.2
134.2
148.4
148.4
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
6.1
3.8
3.6
3.3
4.3
Insurance technical reserves
1,649.2
1,745.8
1,804.3
1,823.5
1,902.0
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
525.9
555.7
583.7
601.8
643.7
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,123.3
1,190.2
1,220.6
1,221.7
1,258.3
Shares and other equity
1,621.2
1,641.8
1,632.4
1,641.7
1,658.5
Other items (net)
-808.7
-903.6
-935.6
-927.2
-955.6
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.