“Korporatsiya Romashka” grew into large financial pyramid and withered. Police detained its main organizer

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region have suppressed the activities of an organization whose head is suspected of fraud. More than 40 people from 14 regions of the country turned to territorial internal affairs bodies. They invested over 30 million rubles in supposedly profitable business projects.

It was established that a resident of Irkutsk created a closed group in one of the social networks called “Korporatsiya Romashka” [Camomile Corporation]. Its participants through the Internet concluded various deals, transferring funds to the project manager. The so-called VIP or closed deals, the dividends from which reached 65% per annum enjoyed the highest demand. A necessary condition for getting access to them was a contribution to the account of the payee on behalf of the mentioned payee and the subsequent termination of the contract. Such a scheme did not allow the victim to protect his rights in court, since the plaintiff did not have in his hands a single signed bilateral agreement, or a confirmation of the executed financial transaction indicating his personal data.

According to operatives, the first investors, having received an impressive income, began to actively talk about this with friends and business partners. And the limited access to the group significantly fueled the interest of potential victims in the mentioned pyramid.

In May of this year, “Korporatsiya Romashka” announced a suspension of payments. Its activities were reoriented to the development of the textile industry. The management of the company announced the creation of a project for the deep processing of technical hemp for the manufacture of paper, biofuel, cosmetics, clothing, food projects and building material projects. To attract potential investors, the opportunities of social networks, popular mobile applications, as well as advertising in the media were still used. Announced earnings this time ranged from 20 to 40%.

As a result of a check, it was found that the company did not have the necessary production capacities, resources, as well as relevant specialists capable of effectively developing and improving the production process.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. A house arrest was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

