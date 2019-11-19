Launch of reorganisation procedure of RNCB Bank (PJSC) and PJSC KRI BANK (18.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Launch of reorganisation procedure of RNCB Bank (PJSC) and PJSC KRI BANK

The Bank of Russia has received a notice from RNCB Bank (PJSC) about the launch of the restructuring of credit institutions, submitted in compliance with Part 5, Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’:

Pursuant to Part 5, Article 23 of the Federal Law No. 395-1, dated 2 December 1990, ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the credit institution RUSSIAN NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK (Public Joint-stock Company) (short name: RNCB Bank (PJSC); TIN 7701105460; KPP 910201001; PSRN 1027700381290; location: 34 Naberezhnaya Imeni 60-letiya SSSR Street, Simferopol, the Republic of Crimea 295000; Banking Licence No. 1354) hereby notifies the Bank of Russia that it has commenced the restructuring of RNCB Bank (PJSC) through its merger with Public Joint-stock Company Krasnodar Regional Investment Bank (short name: PJSC KRI BANK; TIN 2309074812, KPP 230901001, PSRN 1022300000029; location: 34 Mira Street, Krasnodar, Krasnodar Territory 350063; Banking Licence No. 3360) in accordance with order No. 604-r, dated 1 October 2019.

At the same time, pursuant to the sole shareholder’s decision No. 1, dated 15 November 2019, PJSC KRI BANK notifies the Bank of Russia that it has commenced the restructuring of PJSC KRI BANK through its merger with RNCB Bank (PJSC).

18 November 2019

