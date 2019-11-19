Moscow Exchange holds investment conference in Shanghai

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 19 November 2019, Moscow Exchange, in partnership with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), hosted the annual Moscow Exchange Forum in Shanghai, China. The Forum is intended to provide China’s investment community with an overview of Russia’s current economic and financial climate and to attract new investors to Russia’s domestic capital market.

Jiang Feng, President at SSE, and Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Markets at MOEX, participated in the event.

The first panel kicked off with speakers from regulators of the two countries, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Bank of Russia, discussing future cooperation between the Chinese and Russian financial markets.

The second panel, with representatives of Sberbank CIB, Gazprombank, SOVA and Moscow Credit Bank, focused on opportunities in the Russian capital market for Chinese investors.

At the third panel, speakers from Moscow Exchange and heads of Russia’s leading asset management companies discussed the development of the Russian ETF market.

In the afternoon, Chinese investors had the opportunity to hold meetings with representatives of Russian public companies including Rosneft and RUSAL.

Moscow Exchange hosts annual investment conferences commonly called MOEX Forum in key financial centres worldwide including Moscow, New York, London and Shanghai.

