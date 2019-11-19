Offender won pensioner’s confidence and stole about 2 million rubles from her bank card

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Division for the Svetlovsky Urban District, and the police division of the city of Lyubertsy, Moscow Region, detained a previously convicted citizen on suspicion of telephone fraud.

According to available information, an unknown person called an elderly resident of the Kaliningrad Region and introduced himself as an on-line store manager. Since the pensioner often ordered goods by mail, the caller convinced her of the need to get a bank card for the convenience of paying for purchases. The man talked with the pensioner so politely and confidently that victim gave him full control over her on-line bank application.

When the new card was issued, the offender changed the PIN code, changed the recipient of the SMS notification service and transferred to the card the savings from all accounts of the victim in the amount of about 2 million rubles.

When committing illegal actions, the man took measures to ensure secrecy. He executed operations through an on-line bank, traveling by car to a neighboring region, and cashed funds in the Krasnodar Territory. In addition, the defendant hid his face under a scarf, and the mobile phones that he used were registered with dummies.

Nevertheless, the police managed to establish his identity. The suspect was detained in the city of Lyubertsy near Moscow.

Investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspect was delivered to Kaliningrad, where, at the request of the investigation the court chose with regard to him a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

During the searches, 13 mobile phones, bank and SIM cards registered with dummies, as well as a car were seized. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI