Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will attend the 11th VTB Capital Russia Calling! Investment Forum, held at the World Trade Centre, and will take part in the plenary session that will focus on building bridges over the waves of de-globalisation.

The Russia Calling! Forum is a leading platform for attracting investment to the Russian economy, improving the investment climate and promoting Russia’s economic and business ties with international partners.

