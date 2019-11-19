Police officers detained in the Volgograd region suspects of crude oil theft

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

As a result of a long-lasting complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia regional GA detained suspects of theft of crude oil from a collection point located in the Danilovsky District.

It was established that the group consisted of four men – a 39-year-old resident of the Frolovsky District, previously convicted for banditry and robberies committed against truckers, a 34-year-old operator for oil and gas production at an oil company, and the 45-year-old director of a commercial organization carrying out the transportation of petroleum products, previously prosecuted for committing a similar crime as part of an organized group, and a 36-year-old driver of that company.

It was established that at night the offenders penetrated into the territory belonging to the oil company, stole about 20 tons of crude oil from the collection point and tried to transport it to the territory of Volgograd for the purpose of further sale to third parties. The damage amounted to almost half a million rubles.

The oil tanker driver was detained on a highway in the Gorodishchensky District during the transportation of the stolen oil.

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects by investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

