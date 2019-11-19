Police officers solved a series of thefts from summer house committed in Tver Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konakovsky District received several statements on theft of property from households and country houses. The applicants stated the theft of expensive power tools, electrical appliances, TV-sets, boats and outboard motors, fishing equipment, and other property of value.

Law enforcement officers interviewed the victims, visited all the households in order to identify possible eyewitnesses. Forensic experts found and seized traces and micro-particles. The investigators examined the places where the stolen goods could be sold, and checked the involvement in the theft of persons who had previously been held criminally liable for committing property crimes.

During the complex of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konakovsky District detained suspects of the thefts. They were two unemployed residents of Konakovo aged 19 and 26. The detainees confessed to the police and explained that they had sold the stolen property and spent the money at their own discretion. According to the data in the hands of the investigators, the detainees are involved in at least 20 episodes of similar thefts. The preliminary damage caused to the victims exceeded half a million rubles.

Currently, the police are taking measures to seize the stolen property and return it to the owners.

On all the facts of thefts, criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

MIL OSI