President of the Republic of Poland / News / President welcomes PM’s emphasis on bringing normality to Poland

President Andrzej Duda commenting on PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s policy speech on Tuesday, welcomed his remarks on the need to finally make Poland a normal country.

“I am glad that the PM presented the foundations of his policy in such a coherent way, and I am pleased that this policy refers so much to what we have already dealt with over the past four years,” said the president.

He observed that the PM and the Council of Ministers were appropriately looking into the future and accurately diagnosing the results of data and various forecasts.

The president emphasized that the PM in a particularly strong manner raised the issue of family, and the protection of children and youth against “bad influences,” an approach the president welcomed with approval.

The president also expressed his satisfaction with the emphasis on further reforming healthcare, and the strong focus on fighting ontological disorders.

Andrzej Duda said he was pleased that the prime minister will work on the development of cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative, which groups the 12 countries between the Adriatic, Black and Baltic Seas.

He said that he was content with the ambitions of Polish authorities in European policy and in their efforts to reform the European Union.

He added that he was happy with the prime minister’s announcements regarding the so-called green policy, climate protection, the development of the Polish energy sector based on renewable energy sources, as well as the planned transformation of Poland’s energy mix.

The president said that it was important that Morawiecki emphasised that Poland must seek equal rights for women, for instance by equal remuneration for men and women for work of the same kind. According to the head of state, Poland is in the European avant-garde when it comes to the issue of equality, but that conditions were not yet completely even and this matter required careful observation, careful further action, and very good policies.

Andrzej Duda was also satisfied to hear the prime minister’s words on the building of a just state. “We want people to see Poland as a just nation,” he added. (PAP)

