Russian Financial Market Development Program for 2019-2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Guidelines for the Development of the Russian Financial Market

As of the establishment on the basis of the Bank of Russia in September 2013 a single regulator of the financial market, Bank of Russia acquired new goals such as development and maintenance of stability of the Russian financial market. In accordance with Article 45.3 of the Federal Law of July 10, 2002 No. 86-FZ “On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)”, the Bank of Russia issues the guidelines for the development of Russia’s financial market every three years.

The first document of the Bank of Russia on the development of the financial market – “Guidelines for the Development of the Russian Financial Market in 2016 – 2018”- is cross-sectoral in nature and contains a description of the planned activities of the Bank of Russia for the development of all sectors of the financial market in the medium term.

Due to the fact that the implementation of the document requires the participation of interested ministries and departments, the Bank of Russia jointly with the Russian Federation Government has developed the Action Plan (Road Map) “Key Measures for the Development of the Financial Market of the Russian Federation in 2016-2018”.

At the same time the Bank of Russia prepares annual road maps to implement the Guidelines for the Development of the Russian Financial Market that contain specified tasks and actions of the regulator for the current calendar year.

