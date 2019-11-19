Transport police initiated a criminal case for evading the duty of funds repatriation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

ES&CC officers of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with employees of the Irkutsk Customs, established a 43-year-old head of a commercial organizations of the Irkutsk region, who had violated the requirements of the currency control legislation of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2016 to 2019, within the framework of a foreign trade contract with a foreign company, the offender sold timber worth more than 41,000,000 rubles. Moreover, in violation of the requirements of the legislation on currency control and currency regulation, his obligations to return to the Russian Federation the funds received from the sale of the forest were not fulfilled.

Criminal liability for evading the obligation of repatriating funds in foreign currency or the currency of the Russian Federation on a large scale is applied on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 193 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, the transport police also found that the export of timber abroad was carried out illegally, and a criminal case was instituted against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code “Smuggling of strategically important goods and resources”.

